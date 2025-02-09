Paulo Dybala News: Drills penalty kick against Venezia

Dybala scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.

Dybala returned to the XI after getting rested for the most part last week and bagged the only goal of the game from the spot on top of leading his side in multiple offensive stats and matching his season high in deliveries. He hadn't scored in seven matches. He has posted 11 shots (three on target), seven key passes, 17 crosses (seven accurate) and seven corners in the last five matches.