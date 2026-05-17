Paulo Dybala News: Logs helper in Lazio match
Dybala assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lazio.
Dybala assisted one of Gianluca Mancini's goals with a precise corner kick, recording his second assist in a row. He also led his team in deliveries. He's looked increasingly healthier over the past month. He has swung in at least one cross in three consecutive games, amassing 16 deliveries (seven accurate) and adding eight key passes, 10 corners and two shots (both on target) during that stretch.
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