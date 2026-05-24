Paulo Dybala News: Logs two assists

Dybala assisted twice to go with five shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Verona.

Dybala was a service machine with nine crosses and six corner kicks, assisting on both of Roma's goals. His contract is up for renewal so where he ends up next season is anyone's guess, but he will not play at the World Cup after being left off Argentina's squad.