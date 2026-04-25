Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Dybala (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bologna.

Dybala has been included in the squad after working his way back from a meniscus tear without any hiccups, with the coaching staff easing him back via the bench following an absence stretching back to late January. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds back his match sharpness.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
SOC
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 28, 2023
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
SOC
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
Author Image
AJ Scholz
June 9, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021