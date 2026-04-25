Paulo Dybala News: Makes bench Saturday
Dybala (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bologna.
Dybala has been included in the squad after working his way back from a meniscus tear without any hiccups, with the coaching staff easing him back via the bench following an absence stretching back to late January. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds back his match sharpness.
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