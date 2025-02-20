Paulo Dybala News: Scores brace versus Porto

Dybala (knee) scored two goals to go with six shots (two accurate), two chances created and three crosses (one accurate) in Thursday's 3-2 win over Porto.

Dybala was in top form despite missing the previous game, willing his team to the next Europa League round. The short turnaround might be an issue, but Roma have no midweek fixtures after Monday's game versus Monza. He has scored three goals and added 13 shots (four on target), six chances created and 20 crosses (eight accurate) in his last five appearances.