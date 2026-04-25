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Paulo Dybala News: Subs in late versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Dybala (knee) drew one foul and completed three passes in 13 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Dybala was eased into action after missing about three months because of a knee injury. His role will gradually improve over the next couple of games, especially with Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh) on the mend, but the coach can go in a few different directions. He ended a nine-game streak with at least one key pass due to his scarce playing time in this one. He has posted three goals and three assists in 24 appearances (14 starts) so far.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
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