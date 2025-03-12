Paulo Dybala News: Will play versus Athletic
Dybala (rest) has trained regularly at the start of the week and will most likely start Thursday against Athletic, Il Messaggero reported.
Dybala stayed at home for the past Serie A game as he wouldn't have played anyway, but he's not dealing with an injury. He has had a brace and logged one assist, nine shots (three on target), seven chances created and eight crosses (four accurate) in his last five showings.
