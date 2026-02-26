Paulo Gazzaniga Injury: Dealing with dislocated finger

Gazzaniga dislocated his finger in recent days but could still feature Sunday against Celta Vigo with protective support, according to Marc Brugues from Diari de Girona.

Gazzaniga's status will be worth tracking over the next few days as he trains on the side after dislocating a finger. The Girona number one keeper, currently holding down the job with Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring) ruled out, is expected to be re-evaluated soon, but as of now his availability for Sunday's matchup against Celta Vigo is not considered in danger since he could suit up with protective support on the finger. That said, if he's ultimately held out against the Celeste, Ruben Blanco would be next in line to step between the posts and could log his first minutes in goal for the Catalans.