Paulo Gazzaniga News: Allows one in defeat
Gazzaniga allowed a goal while making three saves during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.
Gazzaniga allowed the lone goal of the match in the 21st minute as Girona dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed a goal in each of his last three starts while combining for eight saves over that stretch. Girona end the season with a home clash against Elche on Saturday.
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