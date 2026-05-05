Paulo Gazzaniga News: Beaten once in loss

Gazzaniga had three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Mallorca.

Gazzaniga has gone four straight games without a clean sheet, but that shouldn't be surprising considering Girona's defensive issues all season long. The veteran goalkeeper shouldn't have a lot of upside next week when visiting Rayo Vallecano, as Gazzaniga has allowed 20 goals in 15 away matches this season, keeping just one clean sheet and averaging 4.1 saves per game.