Paulo Gazzaniga News: Beaten twice in loss to Valencia
Gazzaniga registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Valencia.
Gazzaniga was unable to do much in the two goals he conceded. The veteran goalkeeper was playing at a high level in recent weeks but has slumped of late with five goals allowed in his last two starts. He'll aim to bounce back Friday in a favorable home match against Mallorca, another relegation-threatened team.
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