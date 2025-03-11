Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paulo Gazzaniga headshot

Paulo Gazzaniga News: Concedes one against Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Gazzaniga had three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Gazzaniga made three saves Monday but couldn't hold Espanyol from finding the back of the net altogether, allowing one goal in the match. This marks his ninth straight match with no clean sheet, only having six in 27 appearances this season. He will hope to see another in their next contest, although it could be a struggle, facing Valencia on Saturday.

Paulo Gazzaniga
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now