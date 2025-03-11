Paulo Gazzaniga News: Concedes one against Espanyol

Gazzaniga had three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Gazzaniga made three saves Monday but couldn't hold Espanyol from finding the back of the net altogether, allowing one goal in the match. This marks his ninth straight match with no clean sheet, only having six in 27 appearances this season. He will hope to see another in their next contest, although it could be a struggle, facing Valencia on Saturday.