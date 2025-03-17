Paulo Gazzaniga News: Concedes one in draw

Gazzaniga made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Gazzaniga made one big save during the first half but then couldn't do much when Diego Lopez appeared unmarked at the far post to slot home a pass from the right flank just before the hour mark. Despite not having any fault for the goal allowed, the goalkeeper couldn't leave the pitch as a net positive for fantasy purposes due to the lack of saves on his stat line. With zero clean sheets over the last two months and 11 goals conceded through the last six starts, the goalkeeper should have another rough day during Mar. 30 visit to league leaders Barcelona.