Paulo Gazzaniga News: Concedes only one goal

Gazzaniga registered four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Gazzaniga was fortunate to only let in one goal, though it did appear to be the winner as he conceded it in the 86th minute. However, his four saves were key in securing what ended up being a draw for Girona. He's got a tough matchup looming against Real Sociedad, a team which has scored 54 goals in 35 league games.