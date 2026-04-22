Paulo Gazzaniga News: Concedes three in loss Tuesday

Gazzaniga made no saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Betis.

Gazzaniga made no saves and conceded three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Real Betis, enduring a difficult performance throughout. The goalkeeper is frequently tested, making clean sheets hard to come by, as he has recorded 104 saves, conceded 40 goals and kept just six clean sheets across 29 appearances this season. He will look to bounce back in the next league match against Valencia.