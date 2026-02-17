Paulo Gazzaniga News: Four saves in win

Gazzaniga made four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Gazzaniga made four saves on the night, none bigger than his early denial of Lamine Yamal in a one-on-one situation. But the keeper has now conceded in consecutive games since retaking his spot over for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He'll look to bounce back Monday against Deportivo Alaves.