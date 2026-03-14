Paulo Gazzaniga News: Keeps clean sheet
Gazzaniga recorded eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win against Athletic.
Nothing could get past Gazzaniga Saturday, as he made eight saves against a strong Athletic attack to keep a great clean sheet. He'll be confident after this effort and has a good chance to keep another clean sheet against Osasuna, a side which has just 32 goals in 27 La Liga games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now