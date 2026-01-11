Gazzaniga protected a narrow win and benefited from Ruben Garcia's 57th minute strike crashing off the bar during Osasuna's best spell. He remained alert on crosses and managed the tempo well as Girona defended deeper late on. Osasuna created moments, but nothing ultimately beat him. Gazzaniga made two clearances and did not make a single save for the second time this season, following the opening game against Rayo Vallecano. This marked his third shutout of the season and his first since early November. Gazzaniga will look to build on that performance against Espanyol on Friday.