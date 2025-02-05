Paulo Gazzaniga News: One save in victory

Gazzaniga had one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 victory against Las Palmas.

Gazzaniga limited opponents to no more than one goal for a fourth time in five league outings and has just three goals against in that span. On the other hand, this was the third time in six league games that he made no more than one save. Up next for Girona is an encounter with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.