Paulo Gazzaniga News: Rough day against Barcelona
Gazzaniga made six saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona.
Gazzaniga had a tough time with Barcelona Saturday, as he would allow four goals despite his six saves. This now makes it 11 straight games without a clean sheet, with his last coming against Jan. 11 against Alaves. He will hope to see another soon, although he looks unlikely to see the 12 he registered last campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now