Paulo Gazzaniga News: Rough day against Barcelona

Gazzaniga made six saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona.

Gazzaniga had a tough time with Barcelona Saturday, as he would allow four goals despite his six saves. This now makes it 11 straight games without a clean sheet, with his last coming against Jan. 11 against Alaves. He will hope to see another soon, although he looks unlikely to see the 12 he registered last campaign.