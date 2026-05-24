Paulo Gazzaniga News: Unable to prevent relegation

Gazzaniga registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Elche.

Gazzaniga made no saves but was ultimately helpless in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Elche, a result that confirmed Girona's relegation to the Segunda Division. The Argentine goalkeeper was beaten in the first half by Alvaro Rodriguez's composed finish before watching his side chase an equalizer for the remainder of the match without finding the second goal they desperately needed. Gazzaniga distributed calmly throughout the contest and commanded his area well on set-piece situations as Elche defended deep and surrendered possession to protect their survival advantage. He ends the 2025-26 La Liga season with six clean sheets, 116 saves and 47 goals conceded across 35 appearances, concluding a personally solid campaign despite the collective disappointment of relegation.