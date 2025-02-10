Paulo Gazzaniga News: Up-and-down performance

Gazzaniga recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Athletic.

Gazzaniga had quite the chaotic day in net against Athletic on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, he managed to make five saves, three of which were diving saves and three from inside his own box, and made two high claims. However, he did commit an error that directly led to a goal for the home side. Gazzaniga is coming off of a January that saw a nice run of form for him, so hopefully Saturday's error was just a blip. He will likely have an easier time between the posts when Girona host 14th-place Getafe on Friday.