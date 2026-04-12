Paulo Gazzaniga News: Upstanding in draw

Gazzaniga made seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Real Madrid.

Gazzaniga had a standout performance Friday, making seven saves with one high claim and even a tackle one to keep the game level against Real Madrid. He's been on a great run with 40 saves in just the last eight matches, conceding just eight goals with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Betis for the next game on Tuesday, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.