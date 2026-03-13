Paulo Ramirez News: Scores against Guadalajara

Ramirez scored one goal with two shots (one on target) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Ramirez scored a well taken goal from long range after capitalizing on a misplaced pass from the opposing goalkeeper. Last season, in 19 matches between the Liga MX Apertura and Clausura, the midfielder did not record a goal contribution, but he now has two in the same number of games and has shown more impact when playing in advanced roles. After failing to start three matches in a row earlier in the season, he has now started the last three, and his place in the starting XI should remain secure. His next fixture will be against Toluca, which will be a difficult matchup.