Paulo Ramirez News: Unimpressive in offensive role

Ramirez registered one tackle (zero won) in Friday's 3-1 defeat to FC Juarez.

Ramirez made an unusual start but was subbed off at half time following a quiet performance against Bravos. He operated alongside Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez in central attacking midfield, moving closer to the opposing goal than he did last season. Unfortunately for the youngster, he might return to a bench role in favor of Diego Gonzalez in future matchups.