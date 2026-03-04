Pavao Pervan headshot

Pavao Pervan News: Signs extension with Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Pervan signed a contract extension with Wolfsburg until 2027, the club announced.

Pervan has extended his contract with Wolfsburg until 2027, which will see the Austrian goalkeeper enter his ninth season at the club after joining from LASK Linz in July 2018. He has made 45 appearances for Wolfsburg across all competitions and, at 38 years old, remains one of the longest-serving players in the squad.

Pavao Pervan
VfL Wolfsburg
