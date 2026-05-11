Pavel Bucha News: Assists in 2-2 draw

Bucha assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC.

Bucha provided his third assist of the season, all of which have come in the last four games. In this time, he has created eight chances, and in three of these games, they were the only time he has managed to create two or more chances in a game. This was also the first time this season he has attempted two crosses.