Pavel Bucha headshot

Pavel Bucha News: Draws stoppage time penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bucha had two clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Chicago Fire.

Coming off two consecutive assists, Bucha helped his side once again by winning a stoppage time penalty that clinched the win. Across his last four games the midfielder has attempted four shots and created seven chances going forward while also contributing five tackles, two interceptions and four clearances defensively.

Pavel Bucha
FC Cincinnati
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