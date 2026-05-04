Pavel Bucha News: Draws stoppage time penalty in win
Bucha had two clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Chicago Fire.
Coming off two consecutive assists, Bucha helped his side once again by winning a stoppage time penalty that clinched the win. Across his last four games the midfielder has attempted four shots and created seven chances going forward while also contributing five tackles, two interceptions and four clearances defensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Bucha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Bucha See More