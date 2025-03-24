Pavel Bucha News: Earns assist

Bucha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United.

Bucha earned the club's only assist of the match Saturday, finding Evander in the 75th minute to take a short-lasting lead. This was his first goal contribution of the season, recording 301 minutes of play before that feat. He also added four chances created to go along with one tackle won, an interception and a clearance in the defense.