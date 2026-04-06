Pavel Bucha News: Nets equalizer on Saturday
Bucha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus New York Red Bulls.
Bucha netted the equalizer in the 17th minute assisted by Kevin Denkey. Bucha started in the middle of the park, recorded 36 passes and also made two interceptions and a tackle. Bucha has featured in five of six games this campaign and this was his first goal contribution.
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