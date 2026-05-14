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Pavel Bucha News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Bucha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Bucha put a single shot on goal and scored with it during Wednesday's loss. The midfielder's goal was a nice return, but it wasn't enough to overcome a brilliant Miami attack. The midfielder didn't have too much volume throughout the match, which can limit his floor against teams with stout defenses.

Pavel Bucha
FC Cincinnati
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