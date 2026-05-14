Pavel Bucha News: Nets in loss

Bucha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Bucha put a single shot on goal and scored with it during Wednesday's loss. The midfielder's goal was a nice return, but it wasn't enough to overcome a brilliant Miami attack. The midfielder didn't have too much volume throughout the match, which can limit his floor against teams with stout defenses.