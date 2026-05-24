Pavel Bucha News: Provides assist in goal fest

Bucha assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Orlando City.

Bucha intercepted a ball in midfield and pushed forward to find Evander in a great spot to score in first-half stoppage time during the victory. Other than the assist, Bucha completed 96 percent of his passes and stood out in defensive tasks with five interceptions and three tackles won throughout the match. He was deployed as a right wing-back, away from his more familiar holding midfield spot, for the sixth consecutive league game. Such move has led to an increased production of crosses and an impact on his team's goals, as he scored once and assisted three times over those six appearances.