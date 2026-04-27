Pavel Bucha News: Provides assist in win
Bucha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus New York Red Bulls.
Bucha's key first half assist Saturday helped lead Cincinnati to a 2-0 home win over New York Red Bulls. The midfielder played a box-to-box role across his 61-minute shift, contributing two tackles (two won) and two clearances to the defensive effort. Bucha has supplied two assists and one goal over five appearances (five starts).
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