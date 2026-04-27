Pavel Bucha headshot

Pavel Bucha News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Bucha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus New York Red Bulls.

Bucha's key first half assist Saturday helped lead Cincinnati to a 2-0 home win over New York Red Bulls. The midfielder played a box-to-box role across his 61-minute shift, contributing two tackles (two won) and two clearances to the defensive effort. Bucha has supplied two assists and one goal over five appearances (five starts).

Pavel Bucha
FC Cincinnati
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