Pavel Bucha News: Provides assist in win

Bucha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus New York Red Bulls.

Bucha's key first half assist Saturday helped lead Cincinnati to a 2-0 home win over New York Red Bulls. The midfielder played a box-to-box role across his 61-minute shift, contributing two tackles (two won) and two clearances to the defensive effort. Bucha has supplied two assists and one goal over five appearances (five starts).