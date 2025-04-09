Pavel Bucha News: Runs midfield

Bucha assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against New England Revolution.

Bucha was all over the pitch for Cincinnati in their 1-0 win over New England on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the Czech international tallied one assist, created four chances, put his only cross on target, made four clearances, and one interception. The assist was Bucha's second in six MLS starts this season, and he has been on an impressive run of form for Cincinnati in their past three matches.