Pavel Bucha News: Scores opener Saturday

Bucha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Bucha scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday, an outside-the-box strike in the 23rd minute which opened up the scoring. It was the only shot he took in the match. He was active on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, made two clearances and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.