Pavel Bucha headshot

Pavel Bucha News: Scores opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 9:56am

Bucha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Bucha scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday, an outside-the-box strike in the 23rd minute which opened up the scoring. It was the only shot he took in the match. He was active on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, made two clearances and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.

Pavel Bucha
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Bucha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Bucha See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024