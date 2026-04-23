Pavel Bucha headshot

Pavel Bucha News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bucha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus New York City FC.

Bucha joined the scoresheet Wednesday, recording an assist during the draw Wednesday. He's started and played the last five matches in a row, totaling a goal and an assist while recording six shots with seven tackles in that span.

Pavel Bucha
FC Cincinnati
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