Pavel Bucha News: Tallies assist
Bucha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus New York City FC.
Bucha joined the scoresheet Wednesday, recording an assist during the draw Wednesday. He's started and played the last five matches in a row, totaling a goal and an assist while recording six shots with seven tackles in that span.
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