Pavel Kaderabek News: Scores in loss

Kaderabek scored a goal off two shots (one on target), sent in five inaccurate crosses, made three tackles (one won) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Kaderabek returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench just once through the previous three games and made most of the opportunity. In the 90th minute, the full-back appeared unmarked at the far post to head home a free-kick cross from the left and score what looked to be a definitive equalizer. This was the first goal of the season for Kaderabek, who will hope to have done enough to remain a starter for the rest of the campaign.