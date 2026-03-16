Pavel Perez Injury: Set for one-month absence

Perez suffered an injury during Saturday's draw with Atlas, and manager Antonio Mohamed commented after the match "Pavel got injured today, and he'll be out for a month".

Perez could face a difficult scenario ahead of the decisive stages of the season, as he's expected to be unavailable for various contests. This blow reduces the squad's ability to rotate its attacking midfielders between Liga MX and CONCACAF action, so all of Alexis Vega, Jorge Diaz, Sebastian Cordova and Jesus Ricardo Angulo should be involved either in starting or substitute roles in upcoming fixtures.