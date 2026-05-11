Pavel Perez News: Active against Tuzos

Perez generated six shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Pachuca.

Perez led both teams in shots and crosses, but all of his attempts came from outside the box and ultimately represented little threat to the opposing goal during the defeat. With Toluca knocked out of the competition, the playmaker won't have another chance to impress until the Apertura period, ending with no goals and four assists in 20 matches played (11 starts) across all competitions during the first five months of 2026. He also took a few set pieces during that span, mostly when Alexis Vega (international duty) was not available.