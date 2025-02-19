Pavel Perez News: Assists in win over Atlas

Perez assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one corner in Tuesday's 4-0 victory versus Atlas.

Perez stole the ball near the opponents' box and served it to Agustin Palavecino, helping to double the away lead in the 43rd minute Tuesday. It was the second goal or assist for Perez in his last seven league appearances. He bounced back to the starting lineup as Johan Rojas dropped to a substitute spot this time. However, there's a close competition for attacking midfield positions between them and Ricardo Monreal.