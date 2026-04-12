Pavel Perez News: Back in starting XI Sunday

Perez (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup to face Atletico San Luis on Sunday.

Perez is fit enough to play a considerable role following his absence from the last two league games. The midfielder has made 11 Clausura appearances so far, producing one assist while tallying 30 crosses, 14 chances created and nine corner kicks over that period. After this matchup, he'll remain in contention for attacking midfield spots with Alexis Vega, Sebastian Cordova, Jorge Diaz and Jesus Ricardo Angulo.