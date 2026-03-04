Pavel Perez News: Delivers assist Tuesday

Perez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Pumas.

Perez played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season and earned his first goal involvement thanks to a pass that led to Jesus Ricardo Angulo's equalizer in the 37th of the match. The recent offseason signing also benefited from an increase in set pieces, which allowed him to reach double digits in crosses in addition to a season-high seven chances created. He played in a central midfield role because Marcel Alejandro Ruiz was suspended Tuesday, but he'll likely return to contention with Jorge Diaz and Helinho on the wings going forward.