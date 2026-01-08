Perez had flashes of talent during his time with Rayos, although he ended up on a streak of 15 games without scoring or assisting, the last six of them in a backup role. However, the offensive midfielder is joining the reigning champions of the last two tournaments and may be a valuable attacking force alongside quality teammates such as Paulinho and Alexis Vega. In any case, Perez might see limited playing time at first, looking to get more involved in the second half of the Clausura campaign when the team will lose its Mexican international players.