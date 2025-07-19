Pavel Perez News: Scores as substitute in win

Perez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Queretaro.

Perez entered the field for the final 25 minutes and achieved his team's third goal through a right-footed strike in the 78th minute Friday. Other than that, he won four of his seven ground duels while completing three dribbles during the victory. His presence on the score sheet in two consecutive appearances makes him the top candidate to take playing time away from either Johan Rojas at wing-back or Raul Sanchez in the front line in upcoming weeks.