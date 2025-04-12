Pavel Perez News: Scores brace versus Tuzos

Perez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 5-3 loss to Pachuca.

Perez had an outstanding individual performance despite the loss, as he found the back of the net with a pair of powerful shots in the 32nd and 79th minutes, respectively. He's on a productive run considering that he also scored in his previous match while recording more than three tackles in two consecutive starts. That form, plus the fact that his positional rival Johan Rojas (thigh) is injured, makes Perez an appealing fantasy option for the time being.