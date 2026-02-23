Pavel Perez News: Wins four tackles in victory
Perez registered four tackles (four won), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Necaxa.
Perez featured on the left wing and created a couple of opportunities, but he was more successful in tackling and ground duels against his former team. He has yet to get involved in a goal in 2026, averaging 0.6 shots and 2.3 crosses per contest. Although he might still be reliable as part of a strong squad, he's destined to return to the bench at some point when star playmaker Alexis Vega (knee) regains match fitness.
