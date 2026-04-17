Pavel Sulc Injury: Back in individual training
Sulc (undisclosed) returned to individual training Friday on a separate pitch but remains unavailable for selection, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.
Sulc has been dealing with a recurring injury issue that has disrupted his season on multiple occasions, and while getting back to individual work is a step in the right direction, he is still some way from rejoining team training. Roman Yaremchuk is expected to see a larger role in his absence until Sulc is fully cleared to return. No timeline has been provided for his comeback, leaving his availability for the coming fixtures uncertain.
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