Pavel Sulc Injury: Back in individual training

Sulc (undisclosed) returned to individual training Friday on a separate pitch but remains unavailable for selection, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Sulc has been dealing with a recurring injury issue that has disrupted his season on multiple occasions, and while getting back to individual work is a step in the right direction, he is still some way from rejoining team training. Roman Yaremchuk is expected to see a larger role in his absence until Sulc is fully cleared to return. No timeline has been provided for his comeback, leaving his availability for the coming fixtures uncertain.