Pavel Sulc Injury: Back in team training

Sulc (hamstring) was spotted back in team training as expected and should be an option for Thursday's second leg against Celta Vigo in the Europa League, the club posted.

Sulc missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury but got back into full team training Tuesday as expected, putting him in a strong spot to be available for Thursday's Europa League second leg against the Celeste. The striker had locked down a regular starting role for the Gones before the injury setback, but he'll now have real competition for minutes moving forward following the recent addition of Roman Yaremchuk.