Pavel Sulc Injury: Back in training ahead of Toulouse trip

Sulc was present at training ahead of Lyon's trip to Toulouse, putting him on track to potentially be available for Saturday's match, according Olympique et Lyonnais.

Sulc had been dealing with knee inflammation that kept him out of the second leg against Sparta Prague, an issue that lingered after he'd already missed the friendly against Wolfsburg with a knee bruise, and his return to training now marks encouraging progress on that front. His fitness situation has also run parallel to genuine transfer interest from clubs around Europe, with coach Paulo Fonseca previously acknowledging his market value, so his role for the weekend and his broader future at the club both remain worth tracking closely.