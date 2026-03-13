Pavel Sulc Injury: Could return next week

Sulc (hamstring) could be available for next week's second leg against Celta Vigo in the Europa League, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Olympique et Lyonnais. "I expect that we can count on Afonso (Moreira) and Pavel (Sulc). Maybe it's not to start the match. But having players like Afonso and Pavel as a solution, with also Malick (Fofana). We'll see. Maybe it will be important for us to have wingers to have more initiatives, more deep calls."

Sulc is nearing a return after putting a hamstring injury behind him and could be available off the bench for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Celta Vigo. The striker is not expected to be fit enough to start but could still bring a spark as a substitute if called upon. That said, with newcomer Roman Yaremchuk currently holding down a solid role up front, Sulc may have to battle his way back to regain a starting spot in the Gones' attacking line.